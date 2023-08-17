BWB Wiffle ball says goodbye to summer with “World Series” at the high school ballpark

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The BWB Wiffle ball league in Williamsburg said goodbye to summer. On Wednesday, the Hawks faced the Longhorns in the leagues world series held at the high school baseball field.

Hometown hero and Williamsburg standout Austin Blythe threw out the first pitch.

This marked the second summer that the kid run league has played. They had 8 teams this year, but they hope the league continues to grow.

“I still have to talk to my parents about next year. We’re thinking about adding a grade below and a minor league,” BWB Commissioner Wes Stoner said. “It’s great. Nathan King let us play again and hopefully a lot of people show up this year. Last year, I think it was 113 came. We’re hoping for more this year,” he added.

