Big Grove gives sneak peek at new Cedar Rapids brewery

Big Grove Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video posted on their Facebook page, Big Grove Brewery gave an inside look at the progress and plan for the new Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom.

The video highlights plans for a large patio space, live entertainment, and new beers.

In a message on their Facebook page Big Grove stated:

Time for the first look inside! Grab your hardhat and join us for a quick peek inside the walls of our new Cedar Rapids brewery & taproom opening later this year. Thanks for your support over these past 10 years and we can’t wait to raise a glass with you.

You can watch the video below:

