Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris. Police are still looking for Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29, in connection with Braylon’s disappearance.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child

Latest News

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
FILE - The White House is shown, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. The Biden administration says...
White House lawyer who advised Biden on pandemic and GOP investigations is set to leave next month
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says