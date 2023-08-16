Warm and breezy Wednesday before a slight storm chance at night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds will pick up a bit today as an area of high pressure exits and a cold front moves into the region.

These winds, between 10 to even 25 mph at times, will help to push our temperatures a little higher today, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. They’ll also drag in some moisture to the region, increasing our dew points back toward 60 or just above by this evening.

This coincides with the timing of a cold front, causing some isolated or scattered showers along it. The time frame for this will be between about 11:00 p.m. in our far northwest counties, ending before daybreak on Thursday. Unfortunately, amounts will likely be light, and most areas will miss out on any rain from this chance.

Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction on Thursday, putting a temporary pause on an overall warming trend. Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

That pause is short-lived, though, with highs surging into the upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend, and persisting for at least a few days. Dew points will rise along with it, eventually leading to heat index concerns by the end of the weekend into early next week. Be ready for potentially exhausting heat during this time frame, and consider how you might need to adapt your plans for those types of conditions.

After tonight’s slim chance for rain, we may stay totally dry for several days as the heat builds, putting most areas further behind and making drought conditions worse.

