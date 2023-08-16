Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

University of Iowa professor embraces ChatGPT in writing classroom

When students head back to class, they'll have more technological power than ever before.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When students head back to class this fall, they’ll have more technological power than ever before thanks to ChatGPT.

Many in education have raised concerns about online artificial intelligence tool available to anyone. Public school districts in New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle have all banned it, although some have now reversed that decision.

Amid the controversy, one University of Iowa professor is actually embracing ChatGPT.

“I can’t force them to write,” said Pam Bourjaily, Professor of Business Communication. “If there is this tool, I want to teach how to use this as a writing tool.”

With ChatGPT now a part of the landscape, Bourjaily’s teaching philosophy could be summed up by that old adage: if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

“I’m teaching business students. They will be probably having to use generative AI in the workplace. I think it’s our responsibility...to make sure students can use it responsibly, that they can use it ethically,” she said.

This coming semester, she is including the artificial intelligence machine in all her writing assignments.

“People use it for kind of cheating on essays a little, I’ve heard a lot of,” said Will Grant, an incoming freshman.

TV9 stopped two students on the sidewalk to hear if they’ve used ChatGPT or plan to in the future.

“I try to just do my work on my own ‘cause I kind of get worried I’ll get caught cheating if it is considered cheating,” said Grant.

“Some students are just going to fail in certain aspects in life and have to learn to, kind of, you know, ‘Hey, this is a crutch, but not in a good way, this isn’t helping me, this is hurting me. I need to turn away and do other things,’” said Hayley Vierkant, another incoming freshman.

Bourjaily said she is “probably the least tech-oriented person” and that she didn’t even consider herself an early adopter of tech, but in Iowa she’s in the vanguard of those trying to understand how machine learning and classroom learning can co-exist.

“I think most people are still trying to figure out how they might use it,” said Bourjaily.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Cascade honors its hall of famer, baseball legend Red Faber
Cascade honors its hall of famer, baseball legend Red Faber
Dubuque business owners and residents raise concern over ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company’...
Business owners, residents raise concern over ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company’ structural assessment
Davenport police think 10-year old Breasia Terrell was likely already dead when she was...
Canine handler testifies that dogs alerted to human remains in Henry Dinkins trial
Dubuque business owners and residents raise concern over ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company’...
Dubuque business owners and residents raise concern over ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company’ building structural assessment