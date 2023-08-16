Show You Care
Three injured in Black Hawk County crash

(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles on I-380 in Black Hawk County.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 7:50 a.m. along River Road Bridge.

Troopers said the vehicles tried to slow down as they approached traffic, but one vehicle rear ended the vehicle in front of it, pushing the other vehicles into each other. .

Two of the drivers and a third person were hurt, but none of them went to the hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

