Slim shower chance tonight, turning hot by the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another dry, sunny day is with us and we’ll see several more in the days ahead, but some could see a few light showers overnight.
Today, highs top out in the low to middle 80s with a southwesterly breeze and plenty of sun and blue sky overhead. There will be a noticeable breeze today into tonight with gusts 20-30 mph at times. A low pressure system well to our north drags a cold front through northeast Iowa overnight which may provide some light, scattered showers for a few lucky folks. Unfortunately, amounts will likely be light, and most areas will miss out on any rain from this chance.
The pause in warming is short-lived, with highs surging into the upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend, and persisting for at least a few days. Dew points will rise along with it, eventually leading to heat index concerns by the end of the weekend into early next week. Be ready for potentially exhausting heat during this time frame, and consider how you might need to adapt your plans for those types of conditions.
