Oregon winery sues Iowa over ‘discrimination’ in alcohol distribution laws

Pheasant Court Winery is suing the state of Iowa over its requirement that force out-of-state wineries to distribute wines through wholesalers.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - A pending lawsuit from Pheasant Court Winery has some of the 100 wineries within Iowa’s borders concerned about the future of their business. The Oregon-based winery claims Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws, which prohibit out-of-state wineries or distilleries from selling directly to retailers or restaurants, is discriminatory since in-state wineries don’t have to use a middleman.

One Indianapolis lawyer, Robert Epstein, who worked on Granholm v. Heald - a Supreme Court case from 2005 similar to Pheasant Court’s lawsuit - is representing Pheasant Court and says the law gives unfair and discriminatory preference to in-state suppliers.

“An Iowa winery can sell, distribute directly to a retailer in Iowa, but my client from Oregon can not. So I call that discrimination under the Commerce clause of the United States Constitution.” said Epstein.

But leveling the playing field for out-of-state wineries has some in-state businesses worried about the added competition.

“Our wineries and the business that we have, you know, without these laws, if any of these laws might be changed, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of these businesses go out of business.” said Jamie Siefken, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery.

Iowa supplies qualified in-state wineries a Class A license, which allows them to self-distribute without a middleman wholesaler. Should this change, wineries from across the country could sell directly to retailers without excess costs. The lawsuit is still in its early stages, the plaintiff’s filed it on July 24th. The state of Iowa has yet to file a response in court.

