Oelwin man arrested for OWI with three kids in the vehicle

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwen man is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, after deputies say he was driving while intoxicated on Sunday night.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped 34-year-old Sergio Valdez on Main Street in Maynard for a traffic violation at around 9:23 p.m.

Deputies said Valdez was found to have been driving while intoxicated while three children were in the vehicle.

Family of the children were able to pick them up, while Valdez was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

He faces charges of OWI, driving while suspended and three counts of child endangerment.

