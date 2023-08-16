Longtime longest beard champion regains title at 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Center Point man has regained his title in the Longest Beard Contest at the Iowa State Fair.

Harold Stephenson held the title for the fair’s longest beard champion for 12 straight years from 2009 to 2021.

After a second place finish last year, Stephenson came back stronger than ever to reclaim the crown in 2023.

Stephenson says his beard measures 38 inches long.

He said the key to award-winning facial hair is keeping it out of trouble, and keeping it out of the way.

