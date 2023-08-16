Show You Care
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’

Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese from food trailer “What’s Your Cheez” has won the 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’ contest.

There were 8,254 total votes for the ‘People’s Choice Best New Food. The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese received 47.2% of the votes.

The three finalists included:

  • The Bacon Box’s “Grinder ball” - bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked, and dipped in warm marinara sauce. It’s a gluten-free take on the traditional state fair grinder.
  • Watcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew’s “Iowa Twinkie” - a bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese, and ranch seasoning. Glazed with a sweet and sticky barbeque sauce, drizzled in ranch.
  • What’s Your Cheez’s “Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese” - From The Rib Shack’s sister food trailer called “What’s Your Cheez” - A bacon brisket mac and cheese, slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of bacon cheddar bread. It’s then deep-fried and served with signature raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.

All three dishes, as well as the more than 60 other new foods at the Fair, will remain available throughout the Fair at their respective locations.

For more information, visit http://www.iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new/.

