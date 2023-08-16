Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Indianola family brings vintage soda fountain to Iowa State Fair

Fairgoers looking for a bit of nostalgia can check out the Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, right off the Grand Concourse.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Fair goers looking for a bit of nostalgia can check out the Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, right off the Grand Concourse.

It draws thousands of visitors each fair with a menu of ice cream, flavored Cokes, and Root Beer floats.

Over the years, it’s become a family business.

The owner, Larry McConnell, said his children both operate stands of their own.

“When you have kids, you just want them to be good people, and be part of the family business,” McConnell said.

This marks the fountain’s 29th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
A Fairfax home sustained major damage after a fire started in an attached garage on Monday night.
Fairfax home damaged after fire spreads from attached garage
A new report indicates that due to structural concerns, a historic building in Dubuque poses a...
Report: Historic Dubuque building poses danger
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child

Latest News

The issue will come before the council at least one more time.
Issue of repealing conversion therapy ban in Waterloo to be heard by city council
Fairgoers looking for a bit of nostalgia can check out the Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, right...
Indianola family brings vintage soda fountain to Iowa State Fair
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors