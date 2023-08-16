Show You Care
Hayden Large - more than just his big name - is ready for big opportunities at fullback

The transfer from NAIA Dordt University is living Large, playing Division I football for the first time.
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There might not be a more “Iowa” name than Hayden Large.

The transfer from NAIA Dordt University is living Large, playing Division I football for the first time.

“It’s gonna be fun to run out at (Kinnick),” Large said. “I’ve never played in front of more than 5,000 people too so it’s gonna be like ‘woah!’” Large said.

There aren’t many 6-foot-5 fullbacks (though Large admitted he’s really closer to 6-foot-4).

“It is an opportunity,” Large said. “Getting leverage and getting low, it has been an adjustment. With Coach (Abdul) Hodge’s help and Eli Miller’s as well it has been good.

His name is extra special in Hawkeye lore. Hayden Fry led Iowa to unprecedented success, including three Big Ten titles and 14 bowl appearances.

“I really didn’t know that before coming here,” Large said. “I have learned about Coach Fry and the legacy he left and it’s truly an honor to have the same name as him.”

