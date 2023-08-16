Dubuque looking to add more security cameras on Central Avenue to address crime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program in Dubuque could bring more security cameras to parts of Central Avenue.

Dubuque Main Street is offering free cameras to business and property owners in the 400 block of Central Avenue to the 2200 block.

It’s a partnership with the Dubuque Police Department to address crime and safety in the area.

Police say data shows crime in the Central Avenue area has not gone up. Instead, Lieutenant Brendan Welsh says the new cameras will help deter existing crime.

“Studies have shown cameras that are functioning and well-placed do act as a good crime deterrent, especially when criminals know that they’re there.” Lt. Welsh said.

Danielle Jacobs of Dubuque Main Street says the program is in its early stages, and she’s currently gauging interest from people in the area.

TV-9 spoke with multiple business owners on Central Avenue about the program. Many support this push, but say they already had cameras installed and were open to police using the footage.

One owner said he’s been in the area for decades, and believes crime has increased.

Welsh says these cameras could help fill gaps in the city’s traffic cameras to help them investigate incidents.

He says the new cameras would be a part of the department’s “Secure Dubuque” program, which allows police to use the footage if they need it.

“It’s not giving us remote access. We can’t view their cameras without their permission or without them granting us permission to come to their house and actually look at it,” Lt. Welsh said. “It’s more just an awareness for us of who has the technology like doorbell cameras and who is willing to providing them to us if we ever need to use those.”

