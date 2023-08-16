Security camera footage shows Dinkins buying bleach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts the morning ten-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing.

Dinkins of Davenport is on trial in Scott County, due to a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

Davenport police detectives said they had reviewed security camera footage of a Walmart from the day Breasia Terrell disappeared.

That footage shows Dinkins walking in and buying two bottles of bleach.

Details his son testified to on Monday... that child also testified he saw his dad kill his sister.

July 10th, 2020 is the day that investigators focused on today, the morning Breasia was reported missing.

That morning Dinkins appeared on multiple security cameras’ footage in Clinton.

Officers testified that the video shows Dinkins with bleach in his cart at a Walmart parking lot.

Those officers say Dinkins was not alone.

There was another person in the passenger seat of his Impala - but they couldn’t identify that individual.

“After Henry finished completing transaction he went back to the Chevy impala, he had purchased some fuel so he gassed the car and ended up leaving traveling east bound on 53rd street and back towards what would be Welcome Way,” said AJ Poirier with Davenport Police.

The prosecution is focusing on the timeline of what Dinkins was doing from about three in the morning until the missing person’s report was called in later that morning.

