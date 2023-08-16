Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Officials say the victim reported to a family member that Jeffrey Wayne Beaman had sexually abused her. The victim then reported the abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaman was reportedly kicked out of his place of residence shortly after the victim reported the abuse. Beaman then walked into the Cedar Rapids Police Department and confessed to sexually abusing the victim for a 2 to 3-year period.

He was charged with:

3 counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree - of a Child, 1st Offense

1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.