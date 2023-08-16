Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child

A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Officials say the victim reported to a family member that Jeffrey Wayne Beaman had sexually abused her. The victim then reported the abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaman was reportedly kicked out of his place of residence shortly after the victim reported the abuse. Beaman then walked into the Cedar Rapids Police Department and confessed to sexually abusing the victim for a 2 to 3-year period.

He was charged with:

  • 3 counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree - of a Child, 1st Offense
  • 1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Butch Pedersen will always be with his Bears, with a statue, helmet decal and foundation
Butch Pedersen will always be with his Bears, with a statue, helmet decal and foundation
Hayden Large - more than just his big name - is ready for big opportunity at fullback
Hayden Large - more than just his big name - is ready for big opportunities at fullback
Public Information Officer Brendan Welsh explains survival plan "Run, Hide, Fight"
Downtown Dubuque hosts active shooter training
Our Town Cascade: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds
Our Town: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds offers outdoor experiences near Cascade