Butch Pedersen will always be with his Bears, with a statue, helmet decal and foundation

Butch Pedersen is - and will continue to be - West Branch football, and West Branch players will have plenty of reminders on game days.
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Butch Pedersen is - and will continue to be - West Branch football, and West Branch players will have plenty of reminders on game days.

Pedersen fought valiantly against myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer. He died last April.

The West Branch helmet decals have changed from “Bears” to “Butch,” but that’s just the start.

An statue of Pedersen is being built at the top of the hill next to Butch Pedersen Field.

“That’s exactly where he stands,” said Butch’s wife Jennifer Pedersen. “He will have his arms folded, he will have his whistle, he will have his New Balance on and his game face.”

The plan is, once the statue is finished, the West Branch players will touch Pedersen on their way down to the field.

Butch is listed as the head coach for West Branch, and that’s more than alright for his coaching staff and players.

The Pedersen family - with some help from community - has stated a Foundation in Butch’s name. It will raise money for cancer research, annual scholarships, and for people in need in the West Branch community.

“This town is showing so much love,” said Jennifer. “So generous and it’s beyond words how to thanks everybody, it is just wonderful.”

The Butch Pedersen Legacy Foundation is accepting donations through Venmo (@Butch-Pedersen-Legacy) and through checks to Fidelity Bank and Trust in West Branch.

