Business owners, residents raise concern over ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company’ structural assessment

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homeowners and business owners near a historic Dubuque building voiced their concerns after the city alerted residents about its structural integrity.

Dubuque Assistant Housing Director Michael Belmont said they sent letters to people in a 110-foot radius of the ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing” building on Friday. Belmont said they sent a notice to the owner, Steve Emerson, in June to conduct a structural evaluation. Belmont said he didn’t respond, so the city hired its own contractor.

“We received an updated letter on the condition assessment on Friday the 11th,” he said. “After that, we made a decision, based on the information in the assessment letter, that we would close down Jackson Street in the interest of public safety.”

The assessment pointed out 10 areas of concern: like bulging walls, several cracks, deteriorating bricks and mortar, and loose or missing roof tiles. Closing a portion of Jackson Street that has made it difficult for businesses like Curtis Knapp, owner of Duck Duck Drive.

“It would be catastrophic if you want the truth, it would be hard to get past,” said Knapp.

Emerson said they’ve struggled to get tax credits to renovate the building into a commercial space and apartment complex. He said his team has been inspecting and conducting maintenance on the building but said it has deteriorated.

“We issued an order to the property owner to give them 14 days to come up with a plan and provide corrective actions within 60 days,” said Belmont.

Belmont said that portion of Jackson Street will remain closed to protect public safety, but it’s also making it difficult for Knapp to sell his cars.

“I’ve had multiple people say it has been hard to get here, or they don’t know what direction to go,” said Knapp. “Obviously, there’s not much traffic to view the inventory.”

Belmont said they’ve been monitoring the building for at least the last 20 years. He said over those years, they’ve issued several orders.

