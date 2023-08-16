Show You Care
BetMGM: Iowans have the best Pokerface

The survey looked at four key factors in determining which states in the U.S. have the best...
The survey looked at four key factors in determining which states in the U.S. have the best poker faces
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A survey of over 3,100 people from 44 states found that Iowans are the best at keeping a straight face and spinning the truth.

The survey found that nationally 24% of the people surveyed said that they lied about a reason for not seeing people, 21% said they lied about how they feel, and 17% lied about secrets they’re keeping.

A significant majority, 68% of Americans, admitted to being likely to lie to get out of a social event, with only 17% claiming they would be unlikely to resort to such measures.

The findings showed that men most often lie when keeping secrets (20%) and women most often lied when providing reasons for not seeing people (29%).

The survey looked at four key factors in determining which states in the U.S. have the best poker faces:

  • Frequency of lying
  • Proficiency in lying
  • Comfort level while lying
  • Success rates in getting away with it

Residents in the Hawkeye State claimed the top spot of the survey, scoring a perfect 100 out of 100. The survey revealed that Iowans lie more frequently than any other state and are the most successful in getting away with their lies. Massachusetts claimed second place with a score of 70.3 out of 100.

Ohio ranked as the state with the worst liars, earning 9.4 out of 100.

You can read the full results of the survey here.

States with best Pokerface (Courtesy BetMGM)
States with best Pokerface (Courtesy BetMGM)(KCRG)

