184 Yellow workers laid off in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The shutdown of one of the largest trucking companies in the nation will mean nearly 200 people in Iowa will lose their jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development’s WARN website.

The company Yellow declared bankruptcy earlier this month, following years of money problems and growing debt.

It put 30,000 people nationwide out of work.

In Iowa, 184 employees are among those laid off, with the biggest impact being in central Iowa.

The layoffs include 92 workers in West Des Moines, 49 in Des Moines, and 30 in Council Bluffs.

In eastern Iowa, one person in Cedar Rapids and one person in Peosta will lose their job.

