120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end of the month.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Iowa (KCCI) - People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end of the month.

The Ellsworth United Methodist Church, in Ellsworth in Hamilton County, has only 38 parishioners.

It can’t afford to raise the $1,000 a month it takes to keep it going.

One member, Marci Olson, said she and her family have been members for more than 40 years.

“It would be a shame to let this church die,” Olson said. “We’ve had a lot of good memories in this church.”

But another member, Jeremy Laube, said donations may only fix the problem temporarily.

He says he wants to reverse the trend of declining church attendance.

“We need people,” Laube said. “We need a congregation. I don’t want to have another building that is empty. Almost all the buildings on this street are empty.”

The pastor, Anita Matchie, says she agrees.

“Even more important is to have people to come to church, to join us, anyone is welcome,” Matchie said.

A final vote on the future of the church is set to happen in two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

