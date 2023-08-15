A winner of a weather day for Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today kicks off a streak of what should be some fairly reasonable weather conditions for the middle of August, before a return toward hotter temperatures.

We’re starting off cooler than Monday behind yesterday’s storm system, though nearly full sunshine throughout the day should allow us to warm up a little bit past where we finished on the first day of the work week. This is despite a cool air mass in place and a light northwesterly breeze. Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with less humidity than we felt for most of Monday, too.

Winds shift to a southwesterly direction on Wednesday, helping to push temperatures a little higher into the low to mid 80s for most. It also draws in a modest increase in moisture to the viewing area, which will try to interact with an incoming cold front by Wednesday night. A few showers and storms are possible as a result, primarily in our northern zones. This chance is pretty slim, though, and it’s really the only one in the near future.

The cold front that moves through Wednesday night puts the brakes on our overall warming trend, keeping us in the upper 70s to low 80s for the end of the work week. The surge in temperatures for the weekend is still on track, with highs reaching the low 90s for most. Dew points climb along with them, with heat index readings becoming more of a concern toward early next week as hot air hangs around.

