Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A winner of a weather day for Tuesday

Expect mostly quiet conditions out of the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today kicks off a streak of what should be some fairly reasonable weather conditions for the middle of August, before a return toward hotter temperatures.

We’re starting off cooler than Monday behind yesterday’s storm system, though nearly full sunshine throughout the day should allow us to warm up a little bit past where we finished on the first day of the work week. This is despite a cool air mass in place and a light northwesterly breeze. Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with less humidity than we felt for most of Monday, too.

Winds shift to a southwesterly direction on Wednesday, helping to push temperatures a little higher into the low to mid 80s for most. It also draws in a modest increase in moisture to the viewing area, which will try to interact with an incoming cold front by Wednesday night. A few showers and storms are possible as a result, primarily in our northern zones. This chance is pretty slim, though, and it’s really the only one in the near future.

The cold front that moves through Wednesday night puts the brakes on our overall warming trend, keeping us in the upper 70s to low 80s for the end of the work week. The surge in temperatures for the weekend is still on track, with highs reaching the low 90s for most. Dew points climb along with them, with heat index readings becoming more of a concern toward early next week as hot air hangs around.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Expect mostly quiet conditions out of the next several days.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Fall-like lows ahead
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday, August 14, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast