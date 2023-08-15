‘That island is my home’ - Iowa wrestler experiences destruction of community in Hawaii fires

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa wrestler is sharing her story and advocating for those impacted by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii. Firefighters are going home by home looking for remains, as the number of dead is expected to rise.

99 people are confirmed dead, with hundreds still missing.

Now after seeing the Lahaina region destroyed, Nanea Estrella is working to spread the word and bring as much help as she can to those in Maui.

”That island is my home,” said Estrella.

That home started burning last Tuesday.

Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella was in her hometown of Makawao, Hawaii, packing to come back to Iowa.

Her family was preparing to host a barbeque to send her off.

”I was keeping updates on the fire up country because it was in Kula and it was kind of close to a couple of my family member’s and family friend’s houses,” she said.

That’s when she got a message from her boyfriend that the fires had started in Lahaina, just an hour away.

Estrella attended high school in Lahaina and for her, it became another home.

”As soon as I stepped onto that campus and became a Lahaina student they accepted me as somebody from Lahaina and they just created a home and created an environment and a sense of belonging,” she said.

Estrella said her boyfriend’s mom was stuck in gridlock traffic trying to get out. She said his mom was eventually able to get to a safe space, but with power lines down, communication was difficult.

”There was no service. It was like. You could barely find connection anywhere. You could barely talk to anybody. It was just a lockdown situation,” said Estrella.

Estrella said she did what she could help, donating supplies and getting homes ready to help for shelter.

She flew back to the Hawkeye State on Monday.

”That was the hardest thing for me to do, was leave. As soon as I stepped into the gate, I just felt a wave of just grief because it felt like I could finally start processing and I could finally feel what I was feeling. And that was it was just so devastating. I just felt a rush of emotions,” she said.

Now she said she’s focusing on what she can do to help.

She’s working on setting up donation, supply and penny drives here in Iowa to send resources back to Hawaii.

But Estrella says if there’s one thing people take away from her story, it’s this:

”Hug your loved ones. If you have something to say, just tell people. If you have somebody that you need to talk to, just talk to them. Just tell people, hug your loved ones. You never know what’s going to happen. If you can help somebody, please reach out and help if you can help the Lahaina community,” she said. “Hey, maybe now is not the time to go to Maui, maybe now is not the time to do all of this, maybe now’s the time that we’re going to sit back. We’re going to donate and we’re going to help out,” said Estrella. “We’re going to see what the community needs and we’re going to try to support what you because. It’s not just a vacation place, it is a state. And as heartbreaking as it is, it is a state and we need support,” she said.

“We need help. And we don’t need Realtors from the mainland calling families when their house hasn’t even been searched for bodies yet, and they’re in the shelters and their family members are having burns and they just lost everything. We don’t need Realtors calling them for asking for land and asking, hey, are you interested in selling because that is not OK and that has been what’s happening,” said Estrella.

