Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Three teens are facing several charges after a vehicle and foot pursuit Monday in Plymouth County, Iowa.

Before the pursuit began, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says they were asked by the sheriff’s office in Buena Vista County to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

At about noon, a Plymouth County Deputy found the vehicle just east of Hinton on C60. Authorities say the deputy and Hinton Police tried to get the vehicle to pull over at the city limits of Hinton. They say the vehicle did initially stop but ended up fleeing.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit began which eventually ended when the vehicle entered a cul-de-sac in Hinton. According to the sheriff’s office, all three people in the vehicle fled on foot after they stopped in the cul-de-sac.

The sheriff’s office says two of the three were caught after a short foot chase, while the third was located after a 30-minute search.

All three have been identified as teenage boys, two of them are 14 years old and the third is 15 years old. They are all facing the following charges:

Possession of stolen property in excess of $10,000.

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Interference with official acts.

The alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle is facing an additional charge of eluding with speeds 25 mph over the posted limit.

None of the teens have been identified by authorities. The three were sent to the Youth Emergency Services Center in Cherokee, Iowa after they were processed by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.