Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source: WJLA/JOE BISHOP-HENCHMAN/JACOB HENSLEY/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WUSA) - A tragedy happened at a dog daycare in the District of Columbia.

It flooded Monday afternoon after a strong storm passed through.

Several dogs died when the water quickly rose in the building.

Employees had to swim out to save themselves, but they were able to rescue about 20 dogs with the help of first responders.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has flooded. A year ago, they were able to get all 50 dogs at the facility to safety during a storm.

A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility in Washington, D.C.(Source: WUSA/CNN)

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, August 7, 2023
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Texas is suing Shell for a fire at the company’s Deer Park petrochemical plant in May 2023.
Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant