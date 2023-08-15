Sen. Grassley trusting judicial process as Trump faces fourth indictment

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he is trusting the judicial process when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s indictments.

Before details of the latest indictment were released on Monday, Grassley said he’s more worried about getting President Joe Biden out of office.

“Everybody knows that Jan. 6 was a sickening situation for our country,” he said. “I’m going to have faith in the judicial system giving equal justice under the law. And I’m worried about getting Biden out of office. That’s what I’m worried about. And that’s what I’m going to be working on.”

Grassley spoke to KCCI, saying political motivations are playing a role in who will face consequences.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about what’s been done,” Grassley said. “All I can say to you is what I hear from Iowans. I hear from Iowans that they’re sick and tired of the political bias in the FBI and the DOJ. And they’re sick of the fact that some Republicans get treated one way and Democrats get treated the other. Just think of how Trump is being treated today versus Hillary Clinton, when she destroyed classified stuff on her server.”

Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time on Monday, along with 18 of his allies, over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

Trump called the indictment a “Witch Hunt,” in a post on Truth Social.

