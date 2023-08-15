Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sen. Grassley trusting judicial process as Trump faces fourth indictment

Former President Trump and 18 of his allies are now indicted over alleged efforts to overturn election results in Georgia.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he is trusting the judicial process when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s indictments.

Before details of the latest indictment were released on Monday, Grassley said he’s more worried about getting President Joe Biden out of office.

“Everybody knows that Jan. 6 was a sickening situation for our country,” he said. “I’m going to have faith in the judicial system giving equal justice under the law. And I’m worried about getting Biden out of office. That’s what I’m worried about. And that’s what I’m going to be working on.”

Grassley spoke to KCCI, saying political motivations are playing a role in who will face consequences.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about what’s been done,” Grassley said. “All I can say to you is what I hear from Iowans. I hear from Iowans that they’re sick and tired of the political bias in the FBI and the DOJ. And they’re sick of the fact that some Republicans get treated one way and Democrats get treated the other. Just think of how Trump is being treated today versus Hillary Clinton, when she destroyed classified stuff on her server.”

Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time on Monday, along with 18 of his allies, over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

Trump called the indictment a “Witch Hunt,” in a post on Truth Social.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Former President Trump and 18 of his allies are now indicted over alleged efforts to overturn...
Trump, 18 of his allies indicted over alleged efforts to overturn election results
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa...
Trump’s Iowa state fair spectacle clouds DeSantis as former president is joined by Florida officials
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds a hug after a "Fair...
Caucus 2024: GOP Candidates barnstorm Iowa State Fair
Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.
Pence signals debate plan to attack Trump and DeSantis for not pushing national abortion ban