Report: Historic Dubuque building poses danger

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report indicates that due to structural concerns, a historic building in Dubuque poses a “significant danger to the public.”

The Telegraph Herald reports the city closed off streets surrounding the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Company building on Jackson street and sent letters to people living around it, warning them they are within the potential “fall zone.”

The city closed the streets on Friday after receiving the analysis from engineering firm WHKS.

City leaders gave property owner Steve Emerson 14 days to submit a plan to address the structural concerns.

Emerson told the Telegraph Herald he can’t apply for state funding to renovate the building until April.

The building may be demolished if he can’t stabilize it until then.

