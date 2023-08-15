Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Tama County Dispatch confirmed crews were called to 1117 W Avenue in Buckingham, Iowa at around...
Fire crews respond to explosion, fire at rural Tama County home
Officers responded to the 200 block of Third Street Southeast at about 12:40 yesterday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired incident from Sunday morning
There will be five days of online auctions during the next few weeks.
Iowa Wesleyan University auction kicks off
Coach Butch Pedersen’s legacy lives on with West Branch even after his passing
Coach Butch Pedersen’s legacy lives on with West Branch even after his passing
The 11-year-old testified he saw his father shoot his sister and that his father took him to...
Dinkins' son testifies against father in murder trial