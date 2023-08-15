Our Town: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds offers outdoor experiences near Cascade

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Amongst the cornfields just outside of Cascade is where you’ll find Riverview Ridge Campgrounds & Recreation.

Co-owners John and Annette Rogers say because they enjoy this land so much, they want to share it. That’s what they’ve done since 2008.

From campfires to fishing.

“There’s lots to do, or just relax. You know you are totally out in the country,” said Annette Rogers.

The campground is open from May through October. It includes tent camping and RV sites, with many people making it their summer home.

For a day out on the water, kayak and tube rentals send you floating down the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.

“It’s about a two-hour float if you don’t stop. Most people stay three to four hours. We pick you up, and bring you back through the woods and fields on a tractor and a people mover or Kubota,” said Rogers.

If you want to spend the day in the water in one spot, bring the family to the beach.

“We have a lot of returning people that come every year, and we look so forward to seeing them again,” said Annette Rogers.

After 15 years in business, John and Annette Rogers have no regrets about sharing this land with strangers who become friends.

