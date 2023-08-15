Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Our Town: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds offers outdoor experiences near Cascade

Amongst the cornfields just outside of Cascade is where you’ll find Riverview Ridge Campgrounds & Recreation.
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Amongst the cornfields just outside of Cascade is where you’ll find Riverview Ridge Campgrounds & Recreation.

Co-owners John and Annette Rogers say because they enjoy this land so much, they want to share it. That’s what they’ve done since 2008.

From campfires to fishing.

“There’s lots to do, or just relax. You know you are totally out in the country,” said Annette Rogers.

The campground is open from May through October. It includes tent camping and RV sites, with many people making it their summer home.

For a day out on the water, kayak and tube rentals send you floating down the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.

“It’s about a two-hour float if you don’t stop. Most people stay three to four hours. We pick you up, and bring you back through the woods and fields on a tractor and a people mover or Kubota,” said Rogers.

If you want to spend the day in the water in one spot, bring the family to the beach.

“We have a lot of returning people that come every year, and we look so forward to seeing them again,” said Annette Rogers.

After 15 years in business, John and Annette Rogers have no regrets about sharing this land with strangers who become friends.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Public Information Officer Brendan Welsh explains survival plan "Run, Hide, Fight"
Downtown Dubuque hosts active shooter training
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Hawaii native and Hawekey wrestler spreading the word on wildfires to help as much as she can
‘That island is my home’ - Iowa wrestler experiences destruction of community in Hawaii fires