Multi-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash on I-380 northbound near mile marker 69 at River Road Bridge.

According to law enforcement, five vehicles were approaching congested, stopped traffic when the collision occurred. The first four vehicles were able to slow down in time, but the 5th vehicle did not. The 5th vehicle rear-ended the vehicle ahead of it, causing a chain reaction that involved the four vehicles ahead of it.

Officials cited at least one person being injured in the collision but did not specify the severity of the injury.

The incident is under investigation.

