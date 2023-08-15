Show You Care
Marion men sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men from Marion have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in selling cocaine.

According to court records, 48-year-old Cheyenne Gonzales and 25-year-old Kain Cortez worked together to sell cocaine in the Cedar Rapids area between April and June of 2022. On June 1st, 2022 investigators observed a meeting between Gonzales, Cortez, and two other individuals in which they paid approximately $15,000 in cash for half a kilogram of cocaine and approximately 20 pounds of marijuana.

Gonzales was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment for his role and must also serve an eight-year term of supervised release.

Cain was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

