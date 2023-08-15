Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay; North American dates kick off this December

Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019....
Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019. Madonna has rescheduled her North American “Celebration Tour” dates following a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days in June. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The North American leg of Madonna‘s rescheduled Celebration Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of months.

In June, Madonna suffered what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The North American leg of her Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to start July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and to run through October 8 in Las Vegas. It was postponed as she recovered.

Her tour will now start on October 14, at London’s O2 Arena.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced that the majority of Madonna’s North American tour dates have been rescheduled. They immediately follow a stint in the U.K. and Europe, kicking off on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 24, 2024, when it will conclude at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes.

Dates in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee — have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

At the time of the initial tour postponement, Madonna shared a message on Instagram. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote. “My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.”

Her manager, Guy Oseary, originally broke the news. Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Police said an officer believed the man she shot was holding a knife, but he was actually...
Body camera video: Police shoot man holding marker
FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show...
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment
FILE - Georgia Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones participates in a Republican primary debate, May...
Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case