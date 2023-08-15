Show You Care
Lawsuit: 14-year-old with autism sexually assaulted at Rock Island High School

A new lawsuit filed in U.S. district court says the Rock Island-Milan School District failed to...
A new lawsuit filed in U.S. district court says the Rock Island-Milan School District failed to investigate a sexual assault.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new lawsuit filed in U.S. district court says the Rock Island-Milan School District failed to investigate a sexual assault.

The lawsuit states a 14-year-old with autism was abused by one or more students and that the district ignored the incident.

It happened on Aug. 8, 2022, and the suit was filed last week.

She was a freshman, just a few days into the new school year.

The suit says the girl hurt her ankle in an outdoor gym class. She was left behind near the tennis courts – and that’s where she was sexually assaulted.

The attack involved one or more students, according to the suit.

It goes on to claim that the district denied the incident had occurred when confronted by the girl’s parent.

There was no meaningful investigation by the district, according to the suit, and it didn’t change any policies afterward to protect the girl.

No one was ever disciplined, the suit alleges.

The girl’s mother went to the police three days later when the district wouldn’t, it says, even though teachers are required by law to report sexual abuse.

Chief Richard Landi said Monday he couldn’t comment because the case involves juveniles.

The district told TV6 it had just been served earlier Monday. A spokeswoman declined to comment, other than to say the district strives to keep schools safe and secure.

The case is seeking mandatory annual sexual abuse training for teachers – and damages more than $75,000.

