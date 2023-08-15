Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Utilities Board rejects Navigator CO2 Ventures’ proposed hearing schedule

A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.
A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.(South Dakota News Watch)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Utilities Board has rejected an application, from Navigator CO2 Ventures, to hold a scheduling conference for the hearing on their Heartland Greenway pipeline Tuesday, August 15.

Navigator had sought that scheduling conference with the aim of holding their permit hearing before the board next June.

But, landowners, the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and supervisors from six counties, including Emmet and Woodbury, filed objections to the proposed schedule.

In a ruling, the utilities board has rejected Navigator’s proposed schedule, setting the scheduling hearing for Monday, October 9th.

The final date for the permit hearing on Navigator’s application will be set at that time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

It’s official: voters in the Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) will see a multi-million...
Dubuque School Board puts $150 million bond referendum on November ballot
It’s official: voters in the Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) will see a multi-million...
Dubuque School Board puts $150 million bond referendum on November ballot
Former President Trump and 18 of his allies are now indicted over alleged efforts to overturn...
Trump, 18 of his allies indicted over alleged efforts to overturn election results
A Fairfax home sustained major damage after a fire started in an attached garage on Monday night.
Fairfax home damaged after fire spreads from attached garage
Tama County Dispatch confirmed crews were called to 1117 W Avenue in Buckingham, Iowa at around...
Fire crews respond to explosion, fire at rural Tama County home