Iowa City school district bus drivers reach deal avoiding strike

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bus drivers for the Iowa City Community School District have reached a deal with their employer to raise wages, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports.

The deal reached, just over a week before the school year begins, prevents a strike that would have disrupted bus services for the school district.

It comes after previous discussions between the North American Central, the driver’s and their union, Teamsters Local 238, broke down during contract talks leading to a possible strike that would have started on Aug. 23.

That strike has now been averted as the new contract, which will last three years, increases the driver’s wages by 8.5 percent. Pay will then increase by $1 for the next two years.

In a Tweet on Monday, Teamsters Local 238 said the agreement increases wages almost $2 an hour for top drivers.

A federal mediator helped the two sides reach the deal. Union leaders say drivers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the new contract.

The Iowa City Community School District, which includes Iowa City High, Iowa City West High School, Liberty High School and some middle schools and elementary schools, relies on North American Central for its transportation services, but was not involved in the contract talks.

The district has not commented on the deal.

