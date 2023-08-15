Fairfax home damaged after fire spreads from attached garage

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fairfax home sustained major damage after a fire started in an attached garage on Monday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire departments were called to the 5100 block of Longview Drive at about 9:20 p.m.

Crews said the fire was already spreading to the house.

The owners of the home were able to escape without injury.

Officials did not report the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

