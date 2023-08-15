Show You Care
Enjoy the week, high heat is on the way

By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day with beautiful sunshine, our night shapes up just as quiet.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

A bit more moisture invades for the middle of the week as the winds swing around to the south. Highs on Wednesday move into the middle to upper 80s. A cold front passes through Wednesday night into early Thursday giving us a slight chance for showers and storms. Behind this system, another pleasant air mass takes us through the work week.

While rain is not expected for most of eastern Iowa this week, a lucky few folks in far NE Iowa...
While rain is not expected for most of eastern Iowa this week, a lucky few folks in far NE Iowa could get a shower Wednesday night.(KCRG)

Heat starts to build on Saturday and looks to stay through late next week. Multiple days with highs in the lower to middle 90s and higher heat index values are likely. Have a great night!

