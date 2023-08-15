Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - At 6:22 am, emergency crews responded to the East Dubuque Boat Ramp for a report of a submerged vehicle in the water.

The vehicle was completely submerged by the time East Dubuque’s Fire Department arrived on the scene. Scales Mound Fire Department Dive Team and the Illinois DNR were both dispatched to help with the recovery of the vehicle.

According to the Telegraph Herald, a “red minivan was extracted out of the Mississippi River where a victim was located” at about 9:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld upon notification of family.

The incident is under investigation.

