Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on Monday, July 3, 2017.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - At 6:22 am, emergency crews responded to the East Dubuque Boat Ramp for a report of a submerged vehicle in the water.

The vehicle was completely submerged by the time East Dubuque’s Fire Department arrived on the scene. Scales Mound Fire Department Dive Team and the Illinois DNR were both dispatched to help with the recovery of the vehicle.

According to the Telegraph Herald, a “red minivan was extracted out of the Mississippi River where a victim was located” at about 9:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld upon notification of family.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Public Information Officer Brendan Welsh explains survival plan "Run, Hide, Fight"
Downtown Dubuque hosts active shooter training
Our Town Cascade: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds
Our Town: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds offers outdoor experiences near Cascade
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Hawaii native and Hawekey wrestler spreading the word on wildfires to help as much as she can
‘That island is my home’ - Iowa wrestler experiences destruction of community in Hawaii fires