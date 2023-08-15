Dry and sunny weather takes us through the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry and generally sunny weather move in for the foreseeable future across eastern Iowa.

Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky and with a northwesterly breeze. Highs climb a bit more for the remainder of the workweek, topping out in the low to middle 80s.

We have a great mid-August day in store with highs in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Humidity stays low too. (KCRG)

By the weekend, summertime heat returns and we’ll warm even further to the lower 90s which stay the course into next week. Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast throughout.

Rain chances look hard to come by though a small chance does exist Wednesday night for our northeastern zone as a system rolls through the upper Midwest.

While rain is not expected for most of eastern Iowa this week, a lucky few folks in far NE Iowa could get a shower Wednesday night. (KCRG)

