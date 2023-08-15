Downtown Dubuque hosts active shooter training

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Active shooter incidents killed 313 people last year, according to the FBI. The entity defines ‘active shooter’ as an individual or individuals actively engaged or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.”

25 states saw active shooting incidents in 2022. Employees from across downtown Dubuque learned strategies to improve their odds of surviving such an event.

”This is happening all over. We can’t say Dubuque or cities similar are going to be exempt from this, cause all it takes is one person to go on a mission like this. And it changes everything,” said Public Information Officer Brendan Welsh. ”Unfortunately, this is the type of training we’re providing more and more of. As the stats show, I mean, these incidents are going up each year.”

Run, hide, or fight are the options Officer Welsh explained. Getting away from the scene is the best option, but one that’s not always available.

One audience member, Grace, survived a shooting event in another state in 2018. She was at work when she heard the shots and took cover - hiding until it was safe. KCRG-TV9 has redacted her last name.

”The more people that have a sense of preparedness will ultimately help them to be calmer when an event does happen... From what he explained in the presentation was right on with everything that I experienced.” said Grace.

Both Welsh and Grace emphasized the importance of not living in fear, but rather, being situationally aware of everywhere you go.

