Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers travel along 1st Ave or Dubuque Street in Coralville and North Liberty, they can see just how much the area has grown. With more houses, businesses, and Liberty High School along those routes, comes more traffic.

Residents urged the city to lower the speed limits. Now city leaders are proposing a solution.

“Because this area was 55 and has been that way for so long, I wasn’t comfortable recommending dropping it 20 miles per hour. What I was comfortable doing was recommending dialing it back a little bit,” said Coralville City Engineer Scott Larson.

1st Avenue will see a change to 35 mile per hour from Oakdale Boulevard to north of Meade Drive, while Dubuque Street’s 35 mile per hour limit will continue north to County Down Lane. And the northern parts of 1st Avenue and Dubuque Street will be reduced from 55 to 45.

This isn’t the first time they have changed the speed limit along these corridors. And it won’t be the last.

“This is just a natural progression as development has increased and continued further north, we’re bumping those higher speed limits further north as well,” said Larson.

Leaders acknowledge that these changes will not correct all traffic-related issues residents see, but it will be a step in the right direction.

“Right now we are scheduled to have the changes approved at the August 22nd council meeting,” said Larson. “And it’s my understanding there is a Board of Supervisors meeting the day after where they may make that formal approval as well.”

