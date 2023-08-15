Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers travel along 1st Ave or Dubuque Street in Coralville and North Liberty, they can see just how much the area has grown. With more houses, businesses, and Liberty High School along those routes, comes more traffic.

Residents urged the city to lower the speed limits. Now city leaders are proposing a solution.

“Because this area was 55 and has been that way for so long, I wasn’t comfortable recommending dropping it 20 miles per hour. What I was comfortable doing was recommending dialing it back a little bit,” said Coralville City Engineer Scott Larson.

1st Avenue will see a change to 35 mile per hour from Oakdale Boulevard to north of Meade Drive, while Dubuque Street’s 35 mile per hour limit will continue north to County Down Lane. And the northern parts of 1st Avenue and Dubuque Street will be reduced from 55 to 45.

This isn’t the first time they have changed the speed limit along these corridors. And it won’t be the last.

“This is just a natural progression as development has increased and continued further north, we’re bumping those higher speed limits further north as well,” said Larson.

Leaders acknowledge that these changes will not correct all traffic-related issues residents see, but it will be a step in the right direction.

“Right now we are scheduled to have the changes approved at the August 22nd council meeting,” said Larson. “And it’s my understanding there is a Board of Supervisors meeting the day after where they may make that formal approval as well.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

Latest News

Public Information Officer Brendan Welsh explains survival plan "Run, Hide, Fight"
Downtown Dubuque hosts active shooter training
Our Town Cascade: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds
Our Town: Riverview Ridge Campgrounds offers outdoor experiences near Cascade
Coralville to change speed limits along 1st Ave and Dubuque Street
Hawaii native and Hawekey wrestler spreading the word on wildfires to help as much as she can
‘That island is my home’ - Iowa wrestler experiences destruction of community in Hawaii fires