3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died Monday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash 13 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 4:16 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety reports a 2014 Ram 3500 was traveling west on I-90 and sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into an RV. 

Officials report that both vehicles were engulfed in fire, “destroying identifying features and documents.”

Traffic in both directions was detoured for hours.

The driver of the 2014 Ram 3500 sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the RV sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger of the RV sustained fatal injuries.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

