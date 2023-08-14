Working Iowa: Zero Zone looks to add to Dyersville team

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Zero Zone in Dyersville wants to add to its growing team.

”We work on the refrigeration racks, so these would go in convenience stores and groceries stores. So these are what keep the coolers cool,” said Wesley Poole, Plant Manager at Zero Zone.

The company, which has sister plants in Wisconsin and Minnesota, opened its Dyersville location last year.

“We’ve literally grown from one person to now 33 people and looking for more,” Poole said.

From brazing to electrical, and welding, there’s a variety of jobs available.

Those hired can look forward to benefits and the ability to grow within. The company also takes pride in its culture.

“We work really hard at Zero Zone to be a people first company,” said Poole.

They’ll work with people who want to try something new by offering on the job training.

“A lot of the people here didn’t have a refrigeration background when they came in,” Poole explained.

The company says current demand in the market means they could probably double their current staff. Each rack is built by hand.

“That’s completely custom, there’s no CNC machinery that’s doing this. It’s all by hand,” said Poole.

Those wanting to apply can do so online or stop by to get an application.

“Field of Dreams if you build it they will come right, so we really hunkered into those roots,” Poole said.

