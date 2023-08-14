Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Working Iowa: Zero Zone looks to add to Dyersville team

We're learning more about the company that helps keep things cool in this week's Working Iowa.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Zero Zone in Dyersville wants to add to its growing team.

”We work on the refrigeration racks, so these would go in convenience stores and groceries stores. So these are what keep the coolers cool,” said Wesley Poole, Plant Manager at Zero Zone.

The company, which has sister plants in Wisconsin and Minnesota, opened its Dyersville location last year.

“We’ve literally grown from one person to now 33 people and looking for more,” Poole said.

From brazing to electrical, and welding, there’s a variety of jobs available.

Those hired can look forward to benefits and the ability to grow within. The company also takes pride in its culture.

“We work really hard at Zero Zone to be a people first company,” said Poole.

They’ll work with people who want to try something new by offering on the job training.

“A lot of the people here didn’t have a refrigeration background when they came in,” Poole explained.

The company says current demand in the market means they could probably double their current staff. Each rack is built by hand.

“That’s completely custom, there’s no CNC machinery that’s doing this. It’s all by hand,” said Poole.

Those wanting to apply can do so online or stop by to get an application.

“Field of Dreams if you build it they will come right, so we really hunkered into those roots,” Poole said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

We're learning more about the company that helps keep things cool in this week's Working Iowa.
Working Iowa: Zero Zone in Dyersville is adding to its team
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art looks to fill rare opening
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art has a rare opening on their staff.
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art looks to fill rare opening
Johnson County pumpkin farmer uses cover crops in unique way to withstand extreme weather
‘We need to adapt’: Pumpkin farmer turns to cover crops in response to weather drought, heavy rain