University of Iowa students move back to school facing resuming student loans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the first day for University of Iowa students to move into their dorm rooms.

It comes as student loan payments are set to resume in October after being paused in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The day was filled with excitement for some families.

The Bott family spend the weekend moving two of their children into the University of Iowa-- her son for graduate school, and her daughter as a freshman undergrad.

“I am really excited for her given she’s the youngest and she’s been waiting for this opportunity. I know that she’s going to change so much in the four years and she’s going to become more independent, and she’ll change her mind on things and she’s just going to see what the world has to offer her here in Iowa,” said Jennifer Bott.

And of course, her daughter is excited as well.

“I’m really excited to live on my own. I’ve never lived on my own so that’ll be really fun and just meeting a lot of new people,” Alli Bott said. ”Obviously the education too I’m really nervous about and really excited.”

The start of the new school year also brings new concerns for some students.

For the first time in three years, student loan payments are set to resume in October.

Roughly 43.6 million Americans currently have student loan debt with an average balance of $37,000.

As a freshman, Bott said she’s not too worried about student loan debt right now, but she knows people who are.

”I know a lot of people that have them and I know it’s really tough for them. They have to get jobs on campus and it’s going to take years to pay them off,” Alli Bott said.

Her mother said she has had conversations with her children to prepare them for what having student loans will mean after college.

“But I do know today I think it’s getting harder and harder to pay back things, money, and everything is more and more expensive everyday,” Jennifer Bott said.

