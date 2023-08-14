Through injury-riddled career, Iowa’s Diante Vines has always leaned on Connecticut connections

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the exception of Nico Ragaini who is in his sixth year, there are a lot of fresh faces joining the Iowa football team’s wide receiver room. The Hawkeyes had two wide outs transfer after last season’s disappointing offense. Junior wide out Diante Vines also considered transferring, but ultimately felt like he still has something to prove.

“I didn’t do anything that I set out to do at Iowa yet, so I wanted to come back another year and prove to myself and to everyone out here that when I committed here three years ago, and said what I was going to be, I was going to be that person,” Vines said.

From an Achilles injury his freshman season, to a wrist injury that kept him out of the first six games in 2022, the start of Vines’ career at Iowa has been frustrating.

“Diante has been through a lot. A lot of adversity and I’ve never seen this young man flinch,” Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland said.

Vines said he’s made changes this offseason to ensure he stays healthy.

“Just changed some of my habits after the season,” Vines said. “I’m trying to eat better, go out a lot less and I think that’s been the difference in me being healthy this year.”

Vines opted to not attend the infamous team-building trip to California led by new Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara, but it’s for a reason you might not expect.

“I just haven’t seen my family in so long. Whenever I get a break, I feel like I just need to take my break and go back and see my mom,” Vines said. “I see these guys 10 months throughout the year, I see my mom one month throughout the year.”

Not going on the trip, didn’t seem to set his chemistry back with McNamara. In the Hawkeyes open practice on Saturday, Vines snagged a 45-yard deep ball from the Michigan transfer.

However, the way he supports his family is something that’s stood out to Copeland since he stepped on campus.

“They get bowl gifts, right? They get to select their gifts and he got basically like a kitchen set of utensils, pots and pans. I thought that was pretty cool. He was going to get a new set for his house, right? Diante you getting that for your house? No, I’m sending that to my mom,” Copeland explained.

“It had a lot of gifts on that thing, but I took the time to just help my mom out. I got my mom some new pans and my sister a juicer. I always look out for my family just because they’ve done so much for me. Those gifts couldn’t even amount to the stuff that they’ve done,” Vines added.

His closest piece of home in Iowa comes from working alongside fellow Connecticut native in Ragaini.

“He just teaches me the game beyond measures. Whenever I have a certain question about how I should run a route, what kind of coverage I see, Nico is always right next to me helping me. We’ve got that 203 bond, so he’s always ready to help me out,” Vines said.

“Me and Vines, I feel like we have really good chemistry together. I feel like we definitely root for each other especially because I feel like we have pride in where we come from,” Ragaini said.

The duo sits on top of the Hawkeyes wide receiver depth chart and they hope to be playmakers the offense can lean on.

“203 takeover at the wide receiver position. That’s what we’re going for,” Ragaini said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.