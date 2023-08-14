Show You Care
String of break-ins at Red Dot Storage leaves renters demanding more security from owners

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Renters at a Johnson County Storage unit are demanding answers after at least 9 thefts in a matter of weeks.

Last week, Molly Rossiter, went to add more items to her unit at Red Dot Storage. Even before she drove up to her unit, she knew something was wrong.

“We were coming out Wednesday, August 9th to put some more stuff in the garage. First clue was, as we were driving up I noticed the gate was open. I just assumed that - at that time I assumed - somebody had just come through,” said Rossiter.

The items stolen were worth more than $8,000. But the theft isn’t what angered Rossiter and other victims; it’s how it happened.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy who investigated noted in his report the gate to the property “has been open and anyone can access the facility”

Deputies have increased patrols.

“In an area like a storage unit and/or anywhere in town, it would just be something out of normal, daily routine,” said Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer .

But that hasn’t stopped the break-ins. Renters are demanding the owners do more to protect their property.

“You put your trust in a place like this. You absolutely feel violated, you feel disrespected, you feel so many things that are going through. Even though it wasn’t at my personal residence you put your trust in a place like this,” said Rossier. “They knew these things were going on and they’ve done nothing to make amends. Mine wasn’t the first report, I’m absolutely certain it won’t be the last.”

