Starting Sunday night I-80 Eastbound to I-380 northbound closed after 10 p.m.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting Sunday night, the I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound ramp will be closed overnight for construction. The ramp will be closed every night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday night through Friday morning.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240. A map is in the video above, showing what the detour will look like for drivers over the next week.

You can keep up with any changes to construction plans through the Iowa DOT’s 511 website

