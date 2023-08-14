Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Start of fall camp has helped Iowa’s Noah Shannon take his mind off gambling investigation

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Noah Shannon was the first Hawkeye to come out and admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation back in July. This was prior to Big Ten media days that the sixth-year defensive lineman opted to not to represent the Hawkeyes pending the investigation.

Shannon did not have an update on if he is facing any criminal charges or disciplinary action from the NCAA. He has not been practicing with Iowa during fall camp due to a shoulder injury.

Shannon said this waiting period has been difficult, but he feels the support from his teammates and coaches.

“It’s been challenging but I also love that camp started because it’s a way for me to just get lost in my work. I’ve definitely been watching a lot of film with the young guys, coaching them up out here. I like to do that because it helps me not think about all the stuff off the field,” Shannon said. “Obviously, I’ve been here at camp, so I still talk to them and see them every day and they don’t treat me any different. I know I have the support of my teammates and coaches.”

“Noah is one of the best kids we have on our football team. He’s a strong, respected leader, tremendous young person, and has been nothing, from my standpoint, than a model football player for us. I’m really proud of everything he’s done. I’m proud of the fact that he did come forward and say, ‘I’m not sure I want to go to Indianapolis. I don’t think it’s right right now, fair to our football team’, and that gives you a little indication into his character, I think,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Shannon deleted all social media after releasing his statement ahead of media days and said life has been a lot better since.

He does expect to return to practicing with the team on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch,...
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management
A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs

Latest News

Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz doubtful that modern sports gambling rules are keeping up with modern times
Kirk Ferentz skeptical that modern sports gambling rules are keeping up with modern times
McNamara, new-look Iowa offense, prioritizing chemistry this summer
McNamara, new-look Iowa offense, prioritizing chemistry this summer
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds