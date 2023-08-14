Start of fall camp has helped Iowa’s Noah Shannon take his mind off gambling investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Noah Shannon was the first Hawkeye to come out and admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation back in July. This was prior to Big Ten media days that the sixth-year defensive lineman opted to not to represent the Hawkeyes pending the investigation.

Shannon did not have an update on if he is facing any criminal charges or disciplinary action from the NCAA. He has not been practicing with Iowa during fall camp due to a shoulder injury.

Shannon said this waiting period has been difficult, but he feels the support from his teammates and coaches.

“It’s been challenging but I also love that camp started because it’s a way for me to just get lost in my work. I’ve definitely been watching a lot of film with the young guys, coaching them up out here. I like to do that because it helps me not think about all the stuff off the field,” Shannon said. “Obviously, I’ve been here at camp, so I still talk to them and see them every day and they don’t treat me any different. I know I have the support of my teammates and coaches.”

“Noah is one of the best kids we have on our football team. He’s a strong, respected leader, tremendous young person, and has been nothing, from my standpoint, than a model football player for us. I’m really proud of everything he’s done. I’m proud of the fact that he did come forward and say, ‘I’m not sure I want to go to Indianapolis. I don’t think it’s right right now, fair to our football team’, and that gives you a little indication into his character, I think,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Shannon deleted all social media after releasing his statement ahead of media days and said life has been a lot better since.

He does expect to return to practicing with the team on Monday.

