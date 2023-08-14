Solas H20 encourages recycling, raises fund for Make-a-Wish

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buck Creek Distributing, out of Solon, provides raw materials to local craft breweries. Most recently, the company branched out to create their own product called Solas H20.

“Our first canning run was in March I believe, so from October to March, we had born the idea and we had it in cans,” Solas H20′s VP of Sales Brent O’Rourke said.

Although the product and town it was born out of are similar in name, owner Mark Pattison said that’s just a coincidence.

“Solas is Keltic for happiness, joy and comfort,” he explained.

Solas H20 is a still water that comes from a private well in the Pacific Northwest.

“If you look at many of the products on the market today electrolytes, they may add salts, they may add minerals for taste. Ours is 100 percent pure water, so we don’t do any additives,” Pattison added.

Their main goal with creating the product is to rehydrate, refresh and recycle.

“At least 96 percent of the aluminum ever in production has been recycled is still being recycled and is still being used. This can of water when it gets recycled, it might end up in a vehicle next,” O’Rourke said.

“Our idea is to help save the environment. Let’s get rid of the plastic water bottles. It’s going there. We haven’t seen it as much in the Midwest as maybe the coast, but more recently LAX airport just announced a ban on [plastic] water bottles, so it’s coming,” Pattison added.

In addition to breaking up with plastic, the company wanted to have a mission driven message behind their product which is why they’ve partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa.

This idea came in the fall. We’re Hawkeye fans and we were at Kinnick and they always do the wave over to the children’s hospital, so that was a lightbulb moment. I knew as a company we wanted to do something with children,” Solas H20′s VP of Business Development Michelle Arduser said.

Five percent of the gross profits from the purchase of each can are donated to the foundation.

“It’s touching to know that we were able to bring something that’s it’s healthy, it’s helping our environment and now we get to be a part of helping make wishes come true for kids,” Arduser said.

“I’m just really proud to be a part of something like that. To say even if I had a small part in it that we’re actually giving wishes to kids from our water, it’s really cool,” O’Rourke said.

Solas H2O has already hit the shelves at local grocery stores.

“Solas is in all the Fairways, it’s in a number of Hy-Vees, we’re in multiple states,” O’Rourke added.

The company hopes to expand beyond six Midwest states with the distribution of their water, but also contribute to multiple Make-A-Wish Foundations across the country.

