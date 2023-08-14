Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum if they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan. The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media as his conservative party seeks to stave off a challenge from the political opposition.

It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in his campaign, a tactic that helped its election in 2015. Other referendum questions announced in recent days also target the political opposition.

